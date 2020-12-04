GHMC Election Memes: See How Twitter Is Reacting To Hyderabad Municipal Poll Results

Dec 04, 2020, 14:10 IST
- Sakshi Post

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the GHMC election results. The polling for 150 wards of GHMC were held on December 1st and the counting began at 8 am today.  The voting percentage in Hyderabad is 46.7 per cent and it was very low.  A tough competition is between the three parties, TRS, BJP and AIMIM.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR,  KTR and Harish Rao participated in huge public meetings. BJP leaders also campaigned heavily to impress the people and wanted to repeat the Dubbak by-poll success history.  AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi also conducted rallies. 

See how Twitter is reacting to the GHMC results.

