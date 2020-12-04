GHMC Election Memes: See How Twitter Is Reacting To Hyderabad Municipal Poll Results
Everyone is eagerly waiting for the GHMC election results. The polling for 150 wards of GHMC were held on December 1st and the counting began at 8 am today. The voting percentage in Hyderabad is 46.7 per cent and it was very low. A tough competition is between the three parties, TRS, BJP and AIMIM.
Telangana Chief Minister KCR, KTR and Harish Rao participated in huge public meetings. BJP leaders also campaigned heavily to impress the people and wanted to repeat the Dubbak by-poll success history. AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi also conducted rallies.
See how Twitter is reacting to the GHMC results.
#GHMCResults pic.twitter.com/eeytl6G1QW
— _unprofessional_memes (@lalithleo142) December 4, 2020
#GHMCResults
BJP leads in 85 out of 150
Well done Bhagyanagar ❤️✌️
Bhagyanagar vote for change pic.twitter.com/9mkMgWrAju
— 🇮🇳Sachin Tare🇮🇳 (@SachinSTare1) December 4, 2020
#GHMCResults
Painting already started pic.twitter.com/sZsp0L58BR
— Sumit V 🇮🇳 (@UN_PrEdiTAble) December 4, 2020
Owaisi: No one can dare to revoke article 370.
BJP: Ok
Owaisi : Ram Mandir is a myth an no one can build it.
BJP: Ok
Owaisi: No one can change the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.
BJP: Challenge accepted.#GHMCResults #GHMCElectionresults #GHMCElections pic.twitter.com/NPR9ntdw42
— Anish Singh (@anishsist) December 4, 2020
#GHMCresults
BJP to TRS , AIMIM pic.twitter.com/X40GNfZUoX
— Omkar Dubey (@omkardubey01) December 4, 2020
#GHMCResults
Everyone talking about BJP , AIMIM , TRS
Meanwhile @INCIndia :- pic.twitter.com/WD7kgLUzB7
— Hemanth Nayak (@Hemanth83156354) December 4, 2020
#GHMCResults
BJP leads in 80 out of 150
Well done Bhagyanagar ❤️✌️
Bhagyanagar vote for change
After watching this me pic.twitter.com/cWAG7QRQpV
— Tushar being Indian (@TusharbeingInd1) December 4, 2020
#GHMCResults To all my North India brothers Trs in leading
Don't follow hindi channels
Watch local channels of Hyderabad
Trs- 47
Bjp _21
Mim _21 pic.twitter.com/0XeSWZoySH
— Rakesh Roy (@itsmerakesh20) December 4, 2020
#GHMCResults@asadowaisi Today After watching result GHMC ..
Bhag @asadowaisi Yogi Aya ... pic.twitter.com/qqhnQsfKIX
— Harish J.Jakhar 🇮🇳 (@iharishjakhar) December 4, 2020
BJP situation...#GHMCResults pic.twitter.com/XoUEYJENqe
— Captain Fasak (@CaptainFasak) December 4, 2020
last 1hour lo 10% polling jarigindhanta
coffee volikindha.. volikinchara#GHMCResults pic.twitter.com/mJs2ZA62BY
— Harry Potter (@iampotterr) December 4, 2020