Everyone is eagerly waiting for the GHMC election results. The polling for 150 wards of GHMC were held on December 1st and the counting began at 8 am today. The voting percentage in Hyderabad is 46.7 per cent and it was very low. A tough competition is between the three parties, TRS, BJP and AIMIM.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR, KTR and Harish Rao participated in huge public meetings. BJP leaders also campaigned heavily to impress the people and wanted to repeat the Dubbak by-poll success history. AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi also conducted rallies.

See how Twitter is reacting to the GHMC results.

#GHMCResults

BJP leads in 85 out of 150

Well done Bhagyanagar ❤️✌️

Bhagyanagar vote for change

Owaisi: No one can dare to revoke article 370.

BJP: Ok Owaisi : Ram Mandir is a myth an no one can build it.

Owaisi: No one can dare to revoke article 370.
BJP: Ok
Owaisi : Ram Mandir is a myth an no one can build it.
BJP: Ok
Owaisi: No one can change the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.
BJP: Challenge accepted.
#GHMCResults #GHMCElectionresults #GHMCElections

BJP leads in 80 out of 150

Well done Bhagyanagar ❤️✌️

Bhagyanagar vote for change

After watching this me

#GHMCResults To all my North India brothers Trs in leading

Don't follow hindi channels

Watch local channels of Hyderabad

Trs- 47

Bjp _21

Mim _21 pic.twitter.com/0XeSWZoySH — Rakesh Roy (@itsmerakesh20) December 4, 2020