Hyderabad: As part of ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham’ initiative, the government of Telangana on Tuesday began the distribution of 1.20 crore national flags. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commenced the drive to distribute national flags to homes in the city.

The civic body will distribute around 20 lakh flags in the city. The Deputy Commissioners of the GHMC were instructed to ensure that tricolours are distributed and hoisted, as per the flag code, in all houses duly.

Animal husbandry minister T. Srinivas Yadav was seen distributing the national flag at a programme held at Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar in the heart of Hyderabad. The minister said as part of the celebrations, various programmes will be held like Vana Mahotsavam, Freedom Run, Raksha Bandhan, Rangoli, fireworks and distribution of fruits among patients in government-run hospitals.

The national anthem will be played at all traffic junctions at 11 a.m. on Independence Day, Srinivas Yadav added. The government has also announced that a special sitting of all elected bodies from local bodies to Assembly will be organised on August 21.

Celebrating the 75 years of India’s Independence, the state government is distributing over 1 crore national flags, made by weavers and powerlooms, in the state. Under the supervision of district collectors, the national flag distribution drive will continue till August 14 in all 33 districts of the state.

In rural areas, the panchayat raj department has appointed one official and staff for distribution of Tricolour to every 100 houses. For every five gram panchayats, one official will supervise the distribution.

