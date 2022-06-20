GHMC Camp to Identify BPL Beneficiaries for Distribution of Aids to Disabled and Elderly

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will hold identification and assessment camps to distribute selected aids from June 20 to July 17. This appliance is available to the specially-abled, including the visually impaired, as well as to eligible senior citizens who are below the poverty line. Officials from the GHMC have identified locations in various parts of the city, with one camp in each of the 30 circles. The camp will be hosted at two locations on the same day, using GHMC community halls, sports facilities, and multipurpose function halls that can seat 250 to 300 people.

The camp will be hosted on Monday at the Senior Citizen Welfare Association Building in AS Rao Nagar and the Gandhinagar Community Hall in Ramanthapur, as per a press release from the GHMC.

Beneficiaries will get a cervical collar flexo, a Lumbo Sacral belt, wheelchairs, tricycles, BTE Digital Hearing Aid caliper, and artificial limbs. Braille kits, multi-sensory inclusive educational developmental kits (MSIED) for especially abled children, crutch elbow walking sticks, Braille canes for visually impaired, rollators, daisy players, and Activities of Daily Living (ADL) kits for leprosy patients will also be distributed. The equipment would be provided to eligible beneficiaries by the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) in collaboration with the GHMC.