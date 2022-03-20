GHMC Brings 61 Water Bodies To Life, Beautification Works Underway

Continuing it's plan of reviving the shrinking water bodies, the Telangana government has taken up the task of rejuvenating 61 lakes in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Amongst the 61 lakes that are being rejuvenated include Nayanamma Kunta also known as Baspalli Cheruvu located in Serilingampally, Appa Cheruvu and Palle Cheruvu Rajendra Nagar in Rajendra Nagar and Bathukamma Kunta in LB Nagar.

Reviving Lakes in GHMC

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/CyuJBqWLwN — Commissioner GHMC (@CommissionrGHMC) March 19, 2022

According to the GHMC officials, the lake revival programme is being done with Rs 95.54 crore funds. They said, "restoration of weirs and sluice, bund strengthening and fencing have been taken up at the lakes in addition to sewage diversion."

The civic body officials informed revival works are underway at five lakes and at remaining water bodies, the works are in tender stage.Prior to this, the State government had taken up major environmental conservation works and proposed the rejuvenation of 63 lakes with Rs 94.17 crore. "Works at most of the water bodies have been completed," said a GHMC official adding that a few remained in the pending state due to court cases.