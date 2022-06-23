Ghatkesar Road Accident: 3 Spot Dead

Three people died on the spot in a road accident. The accident took place near Ghatkesar in the early hours of Wednesday. Going into the details, an unidentified vehicle hit a biker near Aushapur Road which falls under Ghatkesar limits on the Warangal National Highway. In the accident three people died on the spot, amongst three, two were men and one was identified as a woman.

Police reached the spot after receiving the information from the locals. Later, the dead bodies were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. The investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

