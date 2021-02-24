The 19-year-old B.Pharmacy student who claimed that she had been kidnapped and gangraped by an auto rickshaw driver and a few others on February 10th committed suicide today. The dead body of the girl was sent to Gandhi hospital for post mortem.

According to the reports, the girl has taken some pills on Tuesday afternoon and her parents noticed that and she was taken to Gandhi hospital. It is learned that the doctors have treated her and sent her home.

Later, on Tuesday night, she took overdose of some pills and was found in an unconscious state by her parents in the early hours of Wednesday. She was again taken to the Ghatkesar Government Hospital. She died while undergoing the treatment in the hospital.

On February 10th, the girl said that she was kidnapped and raped by a few persons. Police who believed in her words filed a case and started investigation. But, during the investigation, it was revealed that the girl cooked up a fake story to the police. She was neither kidnapped nor raped by anyone.