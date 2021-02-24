Tragic Ending: Ghatkesar Bpharma Student Who Did Kidnap, Rape Drama Commits Suicide

In a very tragic ending, the 19-year-old B.Pharmacy student who misguided the police inorder to escape from her parent's house, created a drama stating that she had been kidnapped and gangraped by an auto rick shaw driver and a few others on Feb 10th, committed suicide today.

According to the reports, she died by taking an overdose of sleeping pills. She had taken an overdose of sleeping pills on Tuesday night and didn't wake up on Wednesday morning. Parents who found her sleeping till long time tried to wake her up but she didn't. The girl was immediately rushed to government hospital in Ghatkesar. The girl breathed her last at 10 am today while undergoing treatment in the hospital. The dead body was shifted to Gandhi medical hospital for postmortem. It is said that the girl was very much depressed over the situation that happened to her.

On February 10th, the girl woved a story claiming that she was kidnapped and raped by few persons. Police who trusted her words registered a case and later came to know that the every statement said by the girl was false. She was neither kidnapped nor gangraped. She spent time with her friend and later took an auto and alighted from the auto at 5.20 pm at Keesara. She reached Annojiguda on foot at 7.20pm. When her mother told her that she had informed police as she was not picking her call. Then the girl cooked a rape story and narrated it to the police. The cops recorded the girl's statements and they had sent the samples collected from the girl to the forensic department. Later, during the questioning, the girl admitted that she had created the story.