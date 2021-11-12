Get A Gift From TSRTC After Booking A Bus

Nov 12, 2021, 14:26 IST
Telangana State Road Transport Corporation launched an initiative of presenting mementos to the newlywed couples on behalf of TRSTC for hiring buses for weddings. MD TSRTC VC Sajjanar along with staff Mutyala Anjaneyulu, Pabbati Ganesh, and staff of Yadagirigutta Bus Depot presented a gift on behalf of TSRTC Management to Akula Bharath and Soumya who hired a TSRTC bus for their wedding from Yadagirigutta depot to Kompally. 

Recently, TSRTC had launched a scheme and urged the people to book buses for functions and wedding ceremonies. On Thursday, a total of 475 buses have been booked. In the last 15 days, a total of 2,000 buses have been booked. To make TSRTC more friendly, the officials of the state corporation are coming up with new schemes. As a part of its new initiative, the driver of the bus is assigned the job of gifting a photo frame to the newlywed couple on behalf of TSRTC management.

