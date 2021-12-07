HYDERABAD: Germany-based company Liteauto GmbH will invest Rs 1,500 crore in Telangana State to establish an advanced design and manufacturing facility here.

They signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the Telangana government to this effect on Monday, in the presence of Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) and German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner.

As per KTR's Twitter post, the facility would provide direct employment to more than 9,000 people and potentially create about 18,000 indirect employment opportunities in the State.

Telangana continues to attract major investments! LiteAuto GmbH, a German company, has announced an investment of Rs 1500 Crore. The firm will set up an advanced design & manufacturing facility in Telangana. pic.twitter.com/tU6LyuK6jC — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) December 6, 2021

The facility would manufacture magnesium products for cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers in both ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV (electric vehicle) segments.

Earlier the Minister addressed the industry leaders at the German Investors’ Summit in Hyderabad. It was attended by Walter J. Lindner, German Consul General Karin Stoll, IGCC Director-General Mr. Stefan Halusa, Cyient Founder & Executive Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy and Telangana It Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan who also participated in the Summit.

