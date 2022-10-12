Gemini Edibles to Invest Rs 400 Crore in Telangana

Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd, a Joint Venture of Golden Agri International (GAR) Singapore and maker of edible oils under Freedom Brand will be setting up an edible oil refinery near Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 400 Cr.

Managing Director of Gemini Edibles Pradeep Chowdhry met Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad today and conveyed the investment decision. Minister welcomed the decision of Gemini Edibles and said that the Telangana state government will extend all possible cooperation to the organization.

The Minister said that Telangana State has already set in motion four revolutions under the leadership of CM Sri KCR (2nd Green Revolution, Blue Revolution, Pink Revolution, White Revolution), Telangana has set itself an ambitious goal of cultivating Oil Palm in 20 Lakh acres thereby embarking on a Yellow Revolution. KTR opined that the new investment of Gemini Edibles will play an important role in increasing edible oil output from Telangana and will also help the local farmers.

Gemini MD Pradeep Chowdhry highlights that the proposed unit is the beginning of the Yellow Revolution in Telangana, which will see many such units coming up in the near future. The unit will not only provide employment to more than 1,000 locals but will also support the many oilseed farmers in the state.

