GE, T-Works Join Hands For Oxygen Concentrators

T-Works, a Government of Telangana initiative, today partnered with GE Appliances, a Haier company, to fabricate O2 concentrators that will be donated to those in need. The devices were designed and developed by T-Works with support from a wide network of vendors and suppliers. As part of this unique initiative, GE Appliances employees assembled five O2 concentrators with training from T-Works.

The O2 concentrators developed by T-Works and sponsored by GE Appliances, a Haier company, can consistently deliver +90% oxygen at 5 litres per minute. A synthetic chemical substance called zeolite selectively adsorbs nitrogen from the air under the right conditions. The device uses a process called Pressure Swing Adsorption to output oxygen-rich air. Technical challenges that were innovatively overcome include handling and packing zeolite, protecting it from moisture, thermal management, and reduction of noise and vibration.

Commenting on the milestone Sujai Karampuri CEO T-Works said, “T-Works facilitates innovators in the idea-to-product journey, which extends far beyond proofs-of-concepts and prototypes. We must inculcate in our culture the importance of balancing creativity and discipline and the need for strong fundamentals in science. Most importantly, we must allow ourselves to fail, learn from them and become better innovators. The partnership with GE Appliances is a stamp of validation not only for this product but also for our process. We thank them for their continued support.”

After the PoC and prototype stages, multiple devices were assembled and tested, clocking hundreds of hours of runtime. Test data was used to compare performance with the best-in-market O2 concentrators. This provided a solid foundation for productizing the device.

