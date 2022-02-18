Gateway IT Park to boost IT sector in Northern part of Hyderabad

IT & Industries Minister KTR and Labour Minister Malla Reddy laid foundation stone for ‘Gateway IT Park’ in Kandlakoya, Hyderabad.

As part of the Growth In Dispersion (GRID) policy, Telangana Govt. is developing IT infrastructure in north and eastern parts of the city

Addressing a large gathering of youngsters after laying the foundation stone for the IT Park, Minister KTR stated that the GRID policy was introduced to disperse the IT sector around the city. “Telangana has been striving to attract investments with an intention of creating job opportunities for the youngsters in the State. Telangana is setting new benchmarks for the country across all sectors,” he declared.

Minister KTR thanked the gathering for wishing CM KCR on his birthday today. Stressing the importance of having audacious goals and the need to work hard, Minister KTR stated that CM KCR was focused from a very young age and always worked hard to achieve his goals. “He has a great willpower,” he said.

Minister KTR said that the Gateway IT Park is near ORR and has great connectivity. He also added that it takes just one hour to reach the International Airport and the Gachibowli, Hitech city areas from here.

Minister KTR said that Medchal-Malkajgiri District already has good road connectivity, urban lung spaces and is also an educational hub with many engineering, pharma, and MBA colleges being located in the region. He said that the MMTS is also located very close to the IT Park. He also added that the efforts were on to develop the Gundlapochampally station which is 2 kms away.

About 90 plus companies applied for office space at the IT Park and the acceptance letters were handed over to them by the Ministers today at the program. Many more companies are coming forward to set up offices in the IT Park. The Gateway IT park which is coming up in six lakh sq ft will accommodate more than 10,000 employees.

The IT Park is being called ‘Gateway IT Park’ because it is located in Medchal - Malkajgiri district which connects Hyderabad and North Telangana with four highways - 1.) Medak - Narsapur Highway, 2.) Adilabad-Nizamabad- Kamareddy- Medchal Highway, 3.) Ramagundam-Karimnagar-Siddipet-Gajwel-Shameerpet Highway, 4.) Bhoopalapally-Warangal-Yadadri-Ghatkesar Highway.

MLAs KP Vivekanand, MLCs Naveen Rao, Shambipur Raju, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, TSIIC MD Narasimha Reddy, and senior officials from ITE&C Dept. were present in the program.