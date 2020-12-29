Gangraped Woman Found Lying Unconscious In Kukatpally

Unidentified individuals reportedly gang-raped a woman and attacked her at the Khaitlapur of Kukatpally police limits by hurling stones at her. The woman was moved for treatment to a hospital.

According to the police, a few locals have given information about the woman who was severely injured and was lying unconscious on the ground. After receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and found the woman.

In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that a few unknown persons have gang raped the woman and was assaulted. She was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

The police said that details of the victim and the accused are yet to be ascertained.