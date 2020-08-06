HYDERABAD: The Khairatabad Ganesh Festival Committee on Wednesday released a model for setting up nine-foot tall Khairatabad Mahaganapati in Hyderabad for Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 which falls on Saturday, August 22. Ganesh Utsav Samithi has decided to celebrate the festival in a low key affair this year in the wake of the coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, committee chairman Singari Sudarshan said that a statue of Ganesh would be erected at a lower height this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic. He said that Ganesha statue will be made in "Sri Dhanvantari Narayana" avatar this year. Sudarshan said the statue will be made of clay at a height of 9 feet.

He added that the statue was specially made by bringing clay from the river Ganga in West Bengal and artists from Kolkata will make this statue which will be completed in three weeks. "We are setting up a nine-foot statue with six arms, along with Lakshmi and Saraswati on side ways," he said.

Speaking further about the statue, the committee chairman said that there will be ayurvedic scripture in the right hand, conch,and ayurvedic herbs will be present on the left hand, along with that amritabhandam, laddu and kalasham will be present on the trunk.

Devotees from several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana visit Khairatabad Ganesh every year. But due to the outbreak of pandemic , the committee requested devotees not visit Ganesh in view of COVID-19. Every year the organizers of the Ganesh mandapam erect a huge Ganesha idol, but this year they have confined to only a 9 feet statue as per the government's guidelines. Last year a 61 feet Ganesh statue was made for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.