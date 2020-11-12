HYDERABAD: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) at Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Secunderabad called for a strike to resume Non-COVID services in the state run hospitals on Thursday.

They explained that with the resuming of the Non-Covid services in the super speciality hospital would help patients and most importantly would do justice for the postgraduate students' academic schedule, which was effected for the last seven months due to the pandemic.

They had unanimously decided to boycott their duties from Wednesday as their repeated pleas to resume Non-Covid services at the state-run teaching hospital was not addressed by the concerned authorities,read a statement from TJUDA.

"Moreover, a huge workforce of a teaching facility, over 600 resident doctors, 350 interns, 600 nurses and 600 patients are currently admitted for Covid care at Gandhi Hospital. And in view of the same, Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) can be the new Nodal centre for the management of COVID-19 cases, if any," the statement read. The doctors said that they would resume medical duties with immediate effect if Non-Covid services were resumed at Gandhi Hospital.