Gandhi Hospital Hyderabad: Young Doctor Dies Of Heart Attack

In a very shocking incident, a young doctor from Gandhi Hospital died due to a heart attack on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Dr. Poorna Chander Rao and he was just 28 years old. He recently completed his senior residency in General Surgery.

According to the reports, he collapsed on Wednesday morning while he was on duty on the fourth floor of Gandhi Hospital. He was immediately shifted to the emergency ward where the CPR was done. He didn't respond to the treatments. Later the doctors declared him dead due to a severe heart attack.

According to the sources, on Tuesday, Poorna had slight chest pain and an upset stomach, so he took some medicines for upset stomach and joined duties on Wednesday.