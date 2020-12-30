Gandhi Hospital Hyderabad To Get State Of The Art OTs

The health department of Telangana has decided to construct 5 state-of-the-art OTs (Operation Theatres) with a budget of Rs 35 crore to conduct organ transplants at Gandhi Hospital. Liver transplantation, kidney transplantation, etc. in private hospitals cost Rs 30 to 40 lakh rupees and it will be conducted in Gandhi once these OTs come into operation in 9 months from now.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender conducted a review with senior officials. He said that these OTs should be with all amenities and must also be taken care of the doctors and medical staff who spend 20 hours on a stretch for these operations.