Gandhi Hospital Doctor Helps Keesara Woman Deliver Baby On Roadside

A pregnant woman who went into labour at Keesara market on Monday safely gave birth to a baby girl. A paediatrician from Gandhi Hospital, Dr Arjun Raj helped the pregnant woman. He was visiting a friend who stays near to the Keesara market. The woman identified as Shyamala visited the weekly market to buy some essential things and suddenly went into labour.

Arjun said that, "Someone alerted us that in the Keesara weekly market there was a woman who was experiencing labour. I rushed to the market immediately and took the help of other people who were present in the market to help the woman deliver a baby girl. The woman was well into her labour by the time I reached the place."

He further added that, "We alerted the ambulance and shifted the mother and infant to the Government Hospital of Keesara. The mother and the child are both doing well."

Rajesh, the father of newborn thanked the doctor for saving his wife and little one's lives.