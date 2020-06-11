HYDERABAD: The junior doctors of Telangana's Gandhi Hospital who have been agitating from Tuesday night have decided to continue their protest even after a meeting with Health Minister Etela Rajender on Wednesday, as their talks with the government remained inconclusive.

Gandhi Hospital doctors have been in the agitation mode since Tuesday night. They are boycotting their duties after their colleagues were attacked by the relatives of a COVID-19 patient who passed away. Three junior doctors sustained injuries in the attack.

According to reports, the agitating doctors made it clear that they would not resume there duties as their talks with the state government have failed. They further said that Health minister didn't give them any assurance as he merely stated that he would discuss their issues with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekara Rao (KCR) before taking a final call on the issue.

Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) member Dr Shashidhar said that they would decide on their further plan of action on Thursday.

The 'judos', as they are popularly referred to, demanded the government not to send all the COVID-19 patients to Gandhi Hospital for treatment and instead should follow decentralisation approach in this regard. They have also demanded deployment of paramilitary forces at all government hospitals besides recruiting more staff for treating COVID-19 patients. They have asked the health minister to provide more PPE kits along with N95 masks to health staff.

TJUDA said that they will continue their protest until the state government agrees to their demand for decentralisation of COVID-19 cases.

TJUDA president, Dr Vishnu said that Health Minister had conveyed to them that he would discuss the decentralisation matter with CM KCR and promised to take a decision in a manner that benefits the junior doctors.