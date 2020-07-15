HYDERABAD: Outsourced employees of Gandhi General Hospital including sanitation workers, security guards, nurses, and caretakers who have been on an indefinite strike, called off their agitation on Wednesday following discussions with the state government. The government has promised to increase the salary of nurses from 17,500 to 25,000 and also decided to pay Rs 750 as additional incentive to those discharging their duties during COVID-19.

The government also agreed for the conversion of the status of the outsourced employees to contract employees. And for Class IV employees, the government has decided to pay Rs 300 as an additional incentive and would ensure only 15 days of duty in a month.

The outsourced staff at COVID-19 nodal centre Gandhi Hospital boycotted their duties and went on a protest for the fulfillment of their demands such as regularisation of jobs and salary hikes. The outsourced staff along with representatives of trade unions -- CITU, INTUC, BMS and AITUC has convened a meeting on Tuesday night and have decided to intensify their protest by going on an indefinite strike as their demands were not addressed by the government and the medical authorities.