Gandhi Bhavan: Mahila Congress Leaders Stage Protest Against Crimes On Women In Telangana

The Congress' women wing on Wednesday staged a protest against rising crimes on women in Telangana. All India Mahila Congress President D'Souza, T-Congress Mahila President Sunita Rao, and other leaders participated in the protest held at Gandhi Bhavan. The leaders are going to meet DGP today.

Senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Tuesday said that the number of rape cases increased in the Telangana state. She said that there is no protection even for the small kids in the state. Renuka Chowdhury opined that police officials are delaying the investigation in the Jubilee Hills rape case, as the accused are sons of top political leaders. She asserted that many cases have been filed in the police station this year, of which, the accused in just 46 cases had been punished.

In the last few days, more than five rape cases of minors have been reported in Hyderabad city. A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by two men while she was going to her grandmother's place and the incident took place on May 31. A case was filed when the girl was reported missing. Later, she was found in the Sultanshahi area on June 1. In another case, 21-year-old Mohd Sufyan was sexually assaulted on May 31st. In the third case, a minor girl from an orphanage was raped in a car on April 22 but the incident came to light recently. In another case, a girl was raped in a theatre. In another case, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five people, including minors when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28th.

