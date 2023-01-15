Gaiety and Traditional Fervour Mark Sankranti in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana celebrated Sankranti with traditional fervour on Sunday. The cities and districts wore a festive look as the people of state started their three-day festivities on Saturday with Bhogi.

The women began their day by cleaning their houses and decorating the entrances with colourful muggu or rangoli designs. Sankranti is a major harvest festival in the Telugus states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The three-day festivities are Bhogi, when bonfires are lit, Sankranti, the main festival today and Kanuma on Monday, when cattles are worshipped. On Sankranti festival, Gangireddu, decorated bulls were taken around by their owners in residential areas of Hyderabad and other districts. The local people were seen donating them money, clothes and grains.

Streets of Hyderabad wore a near-empty look as lakhs of non-local people headed to their hometowns in various districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greeted Telugu people on Sankranti. Governor took part in Makar Sankranti festival celebrations at the Raj Bhavan in the city.

