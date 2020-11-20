Gaddar Backs Telangana CM KCR And Federal Front

Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar, a poet and a revolutionary Telugu balladeer praised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said that he is working for the welfare of backward and downtrodden people.

He further added that “If Chandrashekhar Rao forms the federal front to change national politics, I wish to support the cause by setting up the cultural front in affiliation to the federal front."

SC Development Minister Koppula Eashwar visited him at his residence in Venkatapuram division during the GHMC poll campaign. He recalled the 11-day hunger strike for the formation of separate Telangana. Gaddar said that he was looking forward to attending the national conclave that is going to take place in the second week of December.

KCR has promised to host a national conclave of the country’s main opposition leaders in the second week of December in Hyderabad. The meeting is likely to be attended by the main opposition leaders from across the country. KCR quoted that, "Both the Congress and the BJP have failed to show any direction to the country and they are like the Bade Bhai (big brother) following the Chhota Bhai (younger brother). Hence, the TRS is taking the onus and showing the required and needed initiative.”

Gaddar expressed hope that TRS will win in the upcoming GHMC polls which are going to be held on December 1st.