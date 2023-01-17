G-20: Telangana DGP Chairs High-level Security Coordination Committee Meeting  

Hyderabad: As Telangana is set to host the G-20 Working Group meeting later this month, the state DGP Anjani Kumar chaired a high-level Security Coordination Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was held to discuss ways to successfully conduct the most prestigious G-20 Working Group meetings to be held here from January 28 to June 17. The high-level meeting was attended by senior police officers of the state, Airport Authority of India, Regional Passport Office, NDRF, SRDF, CISF, NSG and other security related departments.

DGP Anjani Kumar told officials that the most prestigious meeting of the heads of the G-20 countries will be held in the month of September under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As many as 215 working group meetings are being held in 56 cities of the country ahead of this summit. As part of this, six meetings will be held in Hyderabad. While the first meeting will be held on January 28, working group meetings will be held on March 6, 7, April 26, 27, 28, June 7, 8, 9, June 15, 16 and 17 under the auspices of various ministries, Kumar added.

The state police chief further said that coordination between various security departments is necessary to conduct these meetings smoothly and without any security problems.

G 20 preparatory meeting with all State and Central agencies . Hyd takes pride to host series of activities as part of G 20 . pic.twitter.com/Df5FnwclWf — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) January 17, 2023

Additional DGs Abhilasha Bisht, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Swati Lakra, Vijaya Kumar, Nagireddy, StephenRaveendra, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Vikram Singh Mann, Addl. CP (Law & Order) Hyderabad, and among other senior officials attended the meeting.

Also Read: Good News for Passport Applicants in Telangana