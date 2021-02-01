Frustrated Over Parents' Constant Fights, B.Tech Girl Attempts Suicide in RR District

A girl who got frustrated over the frequent diputes between the parents, allegedly attempted suicide. She made a video call to her mother and said that she wanted to die. The mother immediately reached the police and they have rescued the girl. This incident took place in Rangareddy district.

According to Adibatla police, Tirupati Reddy and Lavanya hail from Ragannaguda, Turkayamjal mandal. Tirupati Reddy is working as an RTC driver and Lavanya is a homemaker and their daughter Shresta is studying fourth year of B.Tech.

Shresta was emotionally drained with the constant fights between their parents and decided to end her life. She was also upset as their parents were trying to take divorce. On Sunday evening, Lavanya who went outside on a work received a video call from her daughter and she said that she wanted to commit suicide. Lavanya immediately called 100 and gave the information.

Adibatla police who responded immediately went to their house and rescued the young woman. Later, police had a counselling session for Shresta and was allowed to go home with her mother. Police registered the case and investigation is going on to know the exact reason for her attempt to suicide. Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat praised constables Venkatesh and Sujatha who responded in a timely manner and rescued the girl.