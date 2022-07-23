Fruits Worth Lakhs In Batasingaram Market Washed Away In Rain Water

The India Meteorological Department in a statement said that heavy rains are expected in many districts from July 22 to 26. The rains have created havoc in many cities and damaged the temporary fruit market established at Batasingaram after the rainwater entered the sheds set up at the displaced fruit dealers and commission agents from Gaddiannaram Fruit Market.

Fruits that were stocked up in heaps in open areas were washed away in the rainwater. Farmers kept their best efforts to cover the fruits with tarpaulin but nothing worked out.

Hardships of traders at Batasingaram Fruit Market#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/hhy7oo99dA — Md Nizamuddin (@NizamJourno) July 22, 2022

On July 23 and 24, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mulugu districts. In addition to these districts, on July 23, parts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts are also likely to see heavy rains.

On July 25, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally,Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Janagaon, and Siddipet districts. On July 26, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban),Janagaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvangiri districts.