French MNC Safran To Set Up Mega Aero Engine Facility In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: French aerospace major Safran on Wednesday announced that it would be setting up its largest and first aircraft engine MRO (maintenance, repair, overhaul) facility here.

Safran Group announced setting up its largest and first aircraft engine MRO (maintenance, repairs and operations) facility in Hyderabad with an initial investment of $150 million (about Rs 1,185 crore) and is expected to create about 1,000 jobs in the State. The MRO will give a boost to Hyderabad International Airport and Telangana Aviation eco system, an official press release said.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao welcomed the Safran group's decision of selecting the city for its MRO. It will overhaul their market-leading Leap 1A and Leap 1B aero engines used by Indian and foreign commercial airlines, he stated in a tweet on Wednesday.

The state-of-the-art MRO shop, with its engine test cell, is expected to have a multiplier effect on the local aerospace-manufacturing eco system with the potential to attract further investments and high-value job creation into the State.

Recently, Safran established two mega aerospace projects here in close succession – The Safran Electrical and Power Factory producing engine wire harnesses and Safran Aircraft Engine Factory manufacturing critical aero engine parts for Leap engines. Both these factories, adjoining the Hyderabad International Airport, will be inaugurated on July 7 by K T Rama Rao.

