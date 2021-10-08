Free Vaccination Drive at MANUU

The Covid-19 Pandemic Monitoring Task Force, and Dean Students Welfare of Maulana Azad National Urdu University is organizing a free covid-19 second vaccination drive at the University Health Centre from October 7 to 9, 2021.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor I/c inaugurated the camp at University Health Centre. While addressing Prof. Ainul Hasan, said youth may be at low risk to Covid 19 due to their better immunity, but their infection can be dangerous to senior citizens that is why they should follow all precautionary measures strictly. Emphasizing that health is wealth, he urged all to follow social distancing norms. The guidance of NCC and NSS volunteers will be helpful for students in following covid protocols. Prof. Hasan appreciated health centre team and all those responsible for conducting the vaccination camp at MANUU. Prof. Ainul Hasan felicitated Mr. Pandu Yadav, Primary Health Centre, Serilingampally Division for his continuous contributions in both the vaccination drives.

Prof. SM Rahmatullah, Pro-Vice Chancellor, thanked both State & Central Governments as well as the Home Minister of Telangana, Mr. Mohammed Mahmood Ali in particular for their support in organizing the vaccination camp. All staff and faculty members should be vaccinated to help in fighting Covid 19, he added.

Prof. M Vanaja, Registrar I/c and Director, Directorate of admissions urged youth to take vaccine without any fear.

Prof. Alim Ashraf Jaisi, Dean, Student’s Welfare, and Chairperson, Covid 19 Monitoring Committee welcomed the gathering. Dr. Khutubuddin Ansari, I/c Health Center spoke about the facilities available at the centre. Dr. Khwaja Mohd Ziyauddin, Assistant Dean, Student Welfare proposed vote of thanks