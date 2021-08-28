Free Vaccination Drive in Hyderabad: Call This Number To Book Slot

COVID vaccination seems to be going well in the state, and several hospitals are organising free vaccination drives to ensure that everyone is vaccinated. Maxivision Eye Hospitals, in conjunction with FICCI and Neuberg Diagnostics, will hold a free Covid vaccination drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 2 and 5. "A separate block with all paramedical support has been created at MaxiVision, Somajiguda, and close to 1,000 people can receive free vaccines, with the number potentially increasing to 2,000 if demand increases," said Sudheer, COO of MaxiVision.

The launching of the free Covid-19 vaccination drive will be attended by Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Chairman, FICCI, Telangana, T Muralidharan, co-chairman of MaxiVision, Dr. Kasu Prasad Reddy, Chairman, MaxiVision Eye Hospital, Dr. GSK Velu. For vaccine appointments: 9390035926