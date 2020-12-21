Free Drinking Water In Warangal From Ugadi: KTR

KTR held a high-level review meeting on Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation in Hyderabad. Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, and other MLAs, MLCs, MPs attended the meeting. The ministers said that the government of Telangana is committed to the progress of Warangal city.

Minister KTR said that there was no shortage of funds and will be released on time for the development of the city. He directed the municipal officials to sketch plans for the development of Warangal city. In the meeting, the ministers discussed on various issues like construction of double bedroom houses, smart city programs, sanitation works, etc.

KTR said that free drinking water would be supplied to the people of Warangal from Ugadi. KTR held a review meeting with the senior officials of various departments and discussed on the progress of development programs and welfare programs being implemented in Warangal Corporation.

He said that the officials should work hard so as to provide free drinking water on a daily basis from next Ugadi and further expedite the necessary infrastructure works in this regard. He asserted that after the formation of the state, the Telangana government has taken several measures to improve the drinking water supply in Warangal city.

Under Mission Bhagiratha Scheme, clean drinking water has been supplied to many households in various parts of the city. He said that the water supply to the city had been increased from 30 MLD to 168 MLD, adding that the city had 1400 km of pipelines in the past and now more 1400 km of pipelines have been set up. He said that another 500 km pipeline will be constructed soon.

Under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, the government has spent about Rs 1,000 crore on various projects, which are expected to be completed by next Ugadi. The officials said KTR that the people of Warangal will meet the drinking water demand by 2048. The ongoing programs will surely solve the water problems faced by the people in the city.

Minister KTR directed the officials of the Municipal department to immediately recruit 200 people with the help of National Academy of Construction Hyderabad.

KTR said that the the ENC and other senior officials should visit Warangal on a regular basis to review the progress of the works going on and a perfect plan has to be sketched to provide drinking water to the city on a daily basis.

The IT minister further added that 70 lakh households in the Warangal city have water connections and the remaining houses should also be given water connections as soon as possible.

He also took the stock of the progress of construction of nearly 3,700 double bedroom houses. The district collector and city commissioner informed the ministers that the construction of about eight hundred houses have already been completed and the majority of the houses are near to completion.

The ministers said that they will soon provide 800 completed houses to the beneficiaries. He further added that the construction of Model Junior College along with the District Collectorate in the city have been completed and will be made available to the public soon.

It was suggested that the construction of Vaikuntha Dhamas, Urban Parks and sports complexes should be undertaken as part of the urban development program.

He said the development of parks and construction of toilets, which have already been undertaken as part of the urban development program, has been completed and the government is giving Rs 7.33 crore every month to the corporation through urban development programme and so far the government has provided about Rs 81 crore through urban development funds. Officials said that more than 440 works have been completed.

In the meeting not only the smart city programs undertaken in the city of Warangal but also the conservation of historic buildings and other developmental activities have been discussed. KTR said that a high-level review meeting will also be held at the Warangal Municipal Corporation soon.

Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod thanked the Chief Minister and the state government for alloting Rs 300 crore for the development of Warangal Corporation. They said that under the guidance of Chief Minister KCR, Warangal is going to be one of the most prominent cities after Hyderabad.