Free COVID Vaccine Registration at Post Office: Carry These Documents

The Department of Post Office has stepped in to help people, particularly those in Telangana's rural areas, register for Covid vaccination. People who are experiencing trouble registering for vaccinations can now visit the post offices nearby.

Because many people in rural regions do not have smartphones, the department has created this free tool to assist people in registering for the Covid-19 vaccination, which is being administered by the State government. Even if they do have one, a majority of them have trouble using the CO-WIN App due to a variety of challenges, including network difficulties.

In general, people in rural areas are hesitant to use mobile apps. Many people, especially employees in many industries, do not have the resources (limited mobile data) to access the app and register their names for vaccination, even in urban regions.

To help these people, post offices with privileged access to the app have come forward to help. K Venkata Rami Reddy, Assistant Director, Postmaster General Office, Headquarters Region, stated in a press release on Sunday that post offices help people register for vaccinations, especially in rural regions.

This service is currently available in 36 Head Post Offices, 643 Sub Post Offices, and 10 Branch Post Offices. Around 800 more branch post offices will be added to the service in the next phase.

People must bring a photo ID card and a mobile phone to the post office, where the registration process will be completed using a one-time password. Staff from the Postal Department will use the BO-Co-WIN CSC program via a mobile app, for which no service fees will be charged and the public will be able to utilize the service for free.