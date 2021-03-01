Free COVID 19 Vaccine In These Telangana Hospitals: Check List

elangana state is all ready for the COVID 19 vaccine drive for general public from today. The vaccine will be administered to elderly (above 60 years) and people in the 45-59 age-group with comorbidities. More than 50 lakh people in these categories will be given vaccination in Telangana over a period of four and a half months.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of COVAXIN at AIIMS and appealed to all those citizens who are eligible should take the vaccine.

The vaccination would formally start at 10:30 am on Monday. People can register through CoWin app for the vaccination up to 3 pm on Monday and can get vaccinated the same day. The charge for Covaxin shot has been capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals whereas vaccination at government centres would be free of cost. Here is the list of government hospitals which are providing free COVID-19 vaccine in the Telangana state.

Here is the list of private and government hospital where COVID 19 vaccine is given.

