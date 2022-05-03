Free Coaching Meals For Govt Job Aspirants at Centres, Says Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Good news for the candidates who are preparing for government jobs. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that free coaching and meals will be provided to the government job aspirants through study centres, libraries and Annapurna canteens across Hyderabad.

He said that in addition to the free coaching centres set up by the government, free coaching centres will also be set up in each constituency under Hyderabad limits and they will be under the supervision of legislators of respective constituencies. Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Home Minister Mohmmad Ali conducted a review meeting at his office in Masab Tank on Monday.

Briefed media over Mana Basti Mana Badi meeting aimed at providing free coaching & meals for Govt Job Aspirants through Study Centers, Libraries & Annapurna Canteens across Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/nWkGSEHg4q — Talasani Srinivas Yadav (@YadavTalasani) May 2, 2022

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, MLCs Prabhakar, Stephenson, Surabhi Vanidevi, MLAs Maganti Gopinath, Danam Nagender, Kaleru Venkatesh, Muta Gopal, Sayanna, Raja Singh, Jafar Hussain, District Collector Sharman, Jedi Alok Kumar, DD Asana and others participated in the meeting.

