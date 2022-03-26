Free Coaching To Huzurabad Constituency Job Aspirants By MLC Kaushik Reddy

Very good news for the job aspirants of the Huzurabad constituency. MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy has announced that free coaching camps would be organized for the youth who has been preparing for the various competitive exams. Recently, the government of Telangana has announced that different exams notifications will be released soon. The state government is going to fill 80,000 vacant posts in different departments. After the new announcement has come, many private institutes are demanding huge amounts from the aspirants.

Padi Kaushik Reddy said that coaching will be provided by the expert faculty to the aspirants who can't afford to take coaching in private institutions. He said that coaching will be given for those who are preparing for Group-II, IV, TET, DSC, SI, Constable, and other jobs through padi foundation, and applications from the candidates are being received from Thursday.

The aspirants need to submit their applications along with two passport size photos and education qualification certificates at the MLC camp office in Huzurabad by April 1.

A preliminary test would be conducted at 10 am on April 3 and qualified candidates would be given coaching in different subjects. After looking at the qualified candidates, the Foundation is planning to run coaching in Huzurabad as well as Jammikunta towns. For more details, candidates could contact organizers on mobile numbers 90002, 7070769988.

