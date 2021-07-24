Free Coaching for EAMCET, NEET, IIT For Telangana Students

The Telangana state government has taken a key decision to provide free short-term online coaching for students preparing for TS Eamcet, NEET and IITs admission.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy launched the online coaching and urged the students of all junior colleges to make good use of the opportunity. She added that experienced lecturers will be conducting the online coaching.

The Minister said, “The classes can be accessed through the link http://tscie.rankr.io./ ”

Even, during last year, the Telangana State Government had conducted online coaching for students on similar lines. The minister said about 20,000 students from Telangana and other states attended the coaching classes and 2,685 secured good ranks.

The meeting was attended by Education Department secretary, Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Commissioner of Intermediate Education Syed Omer Jaleel.