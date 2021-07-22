Fraudsters Create Fake Facebook Account of Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath to Seek Funds

Some miscreants created a false Facebook account in the name of Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath and sent messages to his contacts requesting money.

Using the fake account, the scammers sent friend requests to others. The requests were approved by citizens and supporters of the MLA who assumed it was a genuine account. Since then, they've been getting messages and asking for money.

Despite the fact that there are no reports that any money has been collected via the profile thus far, the MLA's team has approached the police and filed a complaint. The Jubilee Hills Police Department has opened an investigation and gathering technical information about the incident.

