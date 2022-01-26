Four Villages Of Telangana Recognise Their Innovators This Republic Day 2022

Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana as a part of Republic Day celebrations at Gram Panchayat, and under the State-wide campaign intinta innovator, initiated intinta Innovator Grameena Awards in four villages across the State to enable Local Recognition for the innovators. The participating villages were Azamnagar from Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Palampet from Mulugu, Jayyaram from Mahabubabad, and Pamireddypally from Wanaparthy. The recognition of the four innovators was done by the Sarpanch and Village Secretaries of the Gram Panchayat.

The objective of the initiative was to sensitize the villagers on the concept of Frugal Innovation by exemplifying existing innovators. It also aims to pave way for Gram Panchayats to become social & cultural validators for innovation and innovators. This is a pilot initiative to capture the interest from various demographics of the village and learn various support mechanisms that could be established.

Speaking of the initiative, Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer of the State, said, " Intinta Innovator Grameena Awards is an inclusive step taken by the TSIC to sensitize a whole village on innovation by exemplifying an innovator from its vicinity & sharing his/her journey of problem-solving. Today on the eve of Republic Day, it is attempted for the first time in four villages of Bhupalapally, Wanaparthy, Mahabubabad, and Mulugu districts, where Gram Panchayats recognized the innovators. The intention of such activities is to pave way for creating & scouting more innovators.”

The innovators recognized are:

Edulapuram Shashidhar, is a young innovator from Azamnagar village of Jayashankar Bhupalapally. He devised a mechanism to automatically switch off and on the streetlights in his village thus paving way for energy conservation. His innovation works on a one-to-many mechanism, where one device fixed in the lane automates the on-off for all the streetlights in the concerned lane.

Vollala Sai Kumar, a youngster from Palampet village of Mulugu district is a Serial innovator who devised solutions for various demographics like farmers, especially-abled, electricians, etc. His recent solution is a mechanism to save electricity in the village parallelly preventing electric shocks to citizens.

Velle Srinivas from Jayyaram Village of Mahabubabad district is a Cable TV Mechanic who devised an Automatic Advance Drip Irrigation system using Solar energy that once fixed in the center of the farm, tests the moisture of soil at various intervals of time and automates the working of motor for water flow.

Barige Sai Praneeth Rao from Pamireddypally of Wanaparthy district is a school innovator who took the problem of toilet commodes fixed at a uniform height that was posing a problem for students with various heights. He along with his teacher came up with an idea of wall-mounted toilet commodes fixed, based on students with minimal and maximum heights in their school.

