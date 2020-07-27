HYDERABAD: Four persons were seriously injured as a reactor at a pharmaceutical company exploded in the wee hours on Monday, July 27 at Balanagar here.

According to reports, the reactor exploded in Verupaksha pharma company (IDA) in Gandhinagar area of Balanagar. All the injured were on duty at the company when the incident happened.

They were shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment. The first floor of Verupaksha company has been completely damaged due to the explosion.

Sources said that high pressure is likely the reason behind the explosion of the reactor. Local residents immediately called the fire service department who rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Reports said that the company is believed to have suffered huge losses as most of the machineries in the company were damaged due to the explosion. However, the full damage is yet to be assessed.

Police have filed a case and probe is underway.

In a similar incident on May 28, a fan manufacturing unit was gutted in fire in the same Balanagar area due to short-circuit. No casualties were reported.