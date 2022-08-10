Four of a Hyderabad Family Die in Road Mishap in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: In a tragic accident, four members of a family, including two children, were killed and three others grievously injured after the car in which they were travelling turned turtle on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at Mukpal village in Nizamabad district when the car carrying seven persons was heading towards Nirmal from Hyderabad. The speeding vehicle lost control and overturned when one its tyres burst near Mukpal village, police said, four of them died on the spot.

In a horrific #RoadAccident 4 killed and 2 injured, when a car going towards Maharashtra from Tolichowki of #Hyderabad, lost control & #overturns multiple times, after rams the divider at #Mupkal ps limits in #Nizamabad dist, Police said.#CarAccident #RoadSafety #Telangana pic.twitter.com/jGfAUhAtiH — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 10, 2022

The victims were from Tolichowki area in Hyderabad. The police reached the accident location and shifted the injured to the local area hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

