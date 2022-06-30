Four GHMC Corporators Join TRS

In a setback to Telangana BJP unit ahead of its National Executive meeting in Hyderabad four GHMC corporators and many other leaders from BJP have joined ruling TRS in the presence of the party's working president K Taraka Ramarao on Thursday.

The four BJP corporators Banothu Sujatha naik (Hasthinapuram), Archana Prakash (Rajendra Nagar), D Venkatesh (Jubilee Hills), Sunitha Prakash Goud (Adikmet), Tandoor Municipality floor leader Sindhuja and councillor Asif joined the pink party.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting with BJP GHMC corporators in New Delhi andd asked them to bring party into power. it was the first time that PM held a meeting with corporators.

