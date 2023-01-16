Four of a Family Meet Watery Grave in Vikarabad’s Reservoir 

Hyderabad: A fun outing for a family of four turned tragic when they met a watery grave in Kotepally reservoir in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Monday, police said.

Initial reports said two of the family members went for swimming while the other were playing in the water for some time. They drowned when they attempted to come out of the reservoir, police said.

Police said four young men went to the Kotepally reservoir for a pleasure trip. They entered the reservoir and it seems two of them did not know how to swim and all of them drowned, the official added. A case has been registered.

Also Read: Four of Family Including Girl Found Dead in Hyderabad