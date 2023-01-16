Four of Family Including Girl Found Dead in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Four members of a family including a girl were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Rupali Apartment in Habsiguda area of Hyderabad, police said on Monday. The family members are suspected to have committed suicide as one of them was found hanging from the ceiling, the police added.

Neighbours alerted the police as the family members were not responding to their knocking on the door. The policemen broke open the door and found the body of Pratap hanging from the ceiling and the bodies of his mother, wife and child lying on the floor.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Pratap (34), his wife Sindhura (32), daughter Adya (4) and his mother. The bodies were shifted to Gandhi hospital for post mortem.

The family belonged to Chennai and Pratap was working in a Chennai car showroom as a designer manager while his wife was working in a private bank in Hyderabad. The police suspected the family dispute over the relocation as the reason for taking the extreme step. A case was booked and a post-mortem report is awaited for further investigation.

