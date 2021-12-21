Four of 20 Omicron Cases in Telangana Critical: Report

The number of Omicron cases are increasing in Telangana state. A total of 20 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 had been detected in Telangana till Sunday night. All of them have been admitted to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS). They are showing mild symptoms but all of them have been kept in separate wards and their health condition is monitored continuously.

According to the reports, four cancer patients who have come to Hyderabad for better treatment from Somalia and Kenya have been detected with Omicron variant. It is said that there is no one to look after them and are facing a problem as they don't know the language. All four of them are suffering from BP, Sugar, and other comorbidities. The samples from the patients have been sent for genome sequencing and testing started at Gandhi Hospital on Monday. On the first day, a total of 48 samples have been tested and the results will come in the next three days.

Also Read: ​Saudi Arabia Nod for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin