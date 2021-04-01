HYDERABAD: Former World Badminton Junior Championship player, Srishti Jupudi was appointed as the Global Brand Ambassador of BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCI) for 2021-22 starting from Thursday. The BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCI), is an international organization that promotes trade and commerce associated with five major emerging economies--Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa from which the acronym BRICS is derived.

BRICS countries have been major contributors to global economic growth over the years. The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a parent organization that promotes commerce and industry in the BRICS nations was founded in 2011.

Srishti will be one of the prominent faces of BRICS CCI as India assumed the rotating Chairship of BRICS on January 1, 2021, a press release here said on Wednesday. She will be key to spearhead its vision across BRICS nations to create an enabling support system especially for the MSME segment of businesses, young entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, and Start-Ups from across all geographies, the release added.

Hyderabad-origin Srishti Jupudi has represented India at the World Badminton Junior Championship, Asian Badminton (Jr.) Championships, Grand Prix and participated in many national and international tournaments. She was trained at the renowned coach Pullela Gopichand's Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. However, she quit her sports career when she was India's top ranker in her category, to pursue a leadership programme and moved on to take roles as a youth leader. Currently pursuing a bachelors in Computer Sciences from GITAM university, she said, "In my capacity as the Ambassador, I shall represent BRICS to promote member nation's projects, programs, initiatives through various forums and media. I will help the organization's leadership to facilitate the stakeholders to forge relations and collaborations, to promote trade and commerce, across member nations and beyond.''