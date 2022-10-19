Former TRS MP Boora Narsaiah Goud joins BJP in Delhi

New Delhi: Former TRS MP and senior leader Boora Narsaiah Goud joined BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday in the presence of Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Kishan Reddy, BJP National Vice President DK Aruna, Parliamentary Board members Laxman, Telangana Affairs Incharge Tarun Chugh and Etala Rajender at the BJP central office.

Along with Goud, 16 former TRS and Congress leaders including Vaddepalli Rajeswara Rao, Ravi Prakash Yadav, Sudagani Harishankar Goud joined the party. Boora Narsaiah Goud will meet BJP National President JP Nadda in the evening.

