Former TRS MP Boora Narsaiah Goud to Join BJP on October 19

Hyderabad: Ahead of the crucial Munugode Assembly by-poll on November 3, former TRS MP Boora Narsaiah Goud on Monday said he would join the saffron party on October 19.

Boora Narsaiah Goud, who quit the TRS two days ago, said he would join BJP at its Central office in Delhi on October 19 in the presence of Union Ministers.

After Goud's induction into the party, the BJP party will hold Backward Classes (BC) Garjana Sabha in Hyderabad on October 28.

He was speaking to reporters here when state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar met and invited him to join the party.

He said, “Many people are ready to join the BJP. With me joining the party, there will be more change in the Munugode election. We need self respect along with the development. BJP’s agenda is the same. Therefore, I am joining the party.”

