Hyderabad: Former PCC president Dharmapuri Srinivas was admitted to a private hospital after he had a seizure attack, his son and Nizamabad MP D Arvind wrote on Twitter.

The doctors are attending to him and are conducting a battery of tests on the senior leader. According to sources, D Srinivas had a seizure attack on Monday morning. Aravind also tweeted that owing to his father’s medical condition, his public programmes on February 27 and 28 will remain cancelled.

More details are awaited.

