HYDERABAD: Former MP and veteran Congress leader Nandi Yellaiah (78) became the latest political personality to succumb to COVID-19. He breathed his last at 10:30 am on Saturday at Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) where he was being treated since the time he tested positive for coronavirus on July 29th.

Yellaiah was a seven-time MP, having been elected to the Lok Sabha four times besides two stints as a Rajya Sabha member. A leader from the old guard of the Congress party, he also functioned as a vice-president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in the past. In 2014, Nandi Yellaiah defeated Manda Jagannatham from Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency to be elected for the 16th Lok Sabha.

Leaders cutting across party lines have condoled the death of Nandi Yellaiah and paid tributes to him. TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC Telangana Incharge RC Kunthia, Congress Legislative Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC secretary Sampath Kumar, former minister DK Samarasimha Reddy were among those who reacted to his demise and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

“Nandi Yellaiah was a committed leader of the party. He had always stood for the ideals while upholding the values of political discipline and commitment. A leader who never tasted defeat and saviour of the Dalits, Yellaiah would be best remembered for being a leader who adhered to Gandhian principles and aspirations in letter and spirit. His demise is a huge loss to the Congress party and the Telangana state,” the leaders said in their tributes to the departed leader.