Former MLC Poola Ravinder Quits, Says PRTU More Important Than TRS

RS party in Telangana got a shocker. Former MLC Poola Ravinder has announced his resignation from the party. On the occasion of the founding day of PRTU, the TRS leader participated in the dharna held by the teachers near the collectorate to solve the problems of the teachers.

If the government does not respond to the problems of teachers, Poola Ravinder will resign along with the rest of the PRTU MLAs on the day of the Maha Dharna in Hyderabad.

Poola Ravinder clarified that PRTU is important to him and not TRS. Teachers have worked hard for state's progress, he said. In Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal Teachers' MLC elections held in 2019, Poola Ravinder entered the ring as a PRTU candidate with the support of TRS. UTF candidate Narsireddy defeated him. In the previous elections, Poola Ravinder, who had defeated TRS ruling party candidate Varada Reddy, was elected as MLC.