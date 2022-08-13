Former MLA Rajagopal Reddy Dares TRS Leaders

Former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy dared TRS leaders to prove within 24 hours that he had sold himself to BJP for contracts.

"I am ready to come wherever they want. Just to defame, the cowards have put posters in Munugode Assembly constituency," he said.

Speaking to reporters at Chandur on Saturday, Reddy said that if he needed money and positions, he would have joined TRS along with 12 Congress MLAs. Bearing the Komatireddy humiliation in Congress party, I fought for people, he said.

"I have continued my fight for justice to land ous tees, basic amenities in villages, removal of belt shops and a pollution-free Choutuppal," he said. Reddy said that he had fought against corruption in re-designing projects.

